Census advocacy + $15 billion education bond + No more pay-for-delay

HARD TO COUNT

To prepare for the 2020 Census on April 1, Secretary of State Alex Padilla has traveled throughout California to figure out how to reach communities at risk of under-counting.

From San Diego to Sacramento, Padilla has tried to collaborate with local leaders and advocates. At the heart of their concerns is that hard-to-reach Californians — namely Latinos, African Americans, children and renters — won’t be counted and the state will lose out on Congressional representation and billions of dollars in federal funding.

The stakes are high, which is why California has invested nearly $200 million in Census education and outreach efforts to protect those dollars and political representation.

The money is being divided among local communities and agencies, as well as community-based organizations, tribal governments and public relations campaigns. The savings will be enormous, Padilla said.

“We are talking about $40 billion per year over the course of 10 years, $400 billion, if we do our job well,” said Padilla, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune. “We have to do the job and do it well so that California gets its fair share not just of funding, but in political representation.”

Padilla’s office has coordinated 25 fact sheets for hard-to-reach counties, which include Fresno, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Sacramento. Padilla will be in Stockton this morning at 10 a.m. meeting with Mayor Michael Tubbs and Merced County Supervisor Lee Lor for a Central Valley workshop.

San Joaquin County faces a list of obstacles for an accurate count, according to its fact sheet.

They include:

A high proportion of young children.

Immigrant communities that might be “wary of government and fear that census information could be used against them.”

A number of residents who rent, live in multiple-family homes and mobile housing.

A population that largely speaks a language other than English

Internet connectivity is “yet another barrier.”

BOND, EDUCATION BOND

Pretty lame James Bond reference to introduce a massive $15 billion funding initiative, but you get the point.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 48 on Monday, thus making the renovation measure eligible for the March 2020 primary ballot.

“Our school facilities at all levels across this state are in subpar condition and need a major investment,” said AB 48 author Assemblyman Patrick O’Donnell, D-Long Beach. “It’s a good chunk of money for a huge challenge.”

The numbers:

$9 billion would finance preschool through high school projects

$2 billion is set aside for community colleges

$2 billion a piece would go to the University of California and California State University

Newsom said “there’s still a deep and desperate need for modernization,” as many of the state’s schools are overcrowded and in disrepair, The Bee’s Capitol bureau reporter Sophia Bollag wrote.

Poor districts with greater need for revitalization would get a prioritized grab at the funding, the governor promised.

Despite bipartisan support, some Democrats who voted for the measure wanted more money for preschools. The $9 billion for pre-k through high school funding will be divided among new construction, modernization, charter school and career technical education plans.

Sacramento Democrat Assemblyman Kevin McCarty told Bollag that he worries preschools won’t get a guaranteed chunk of the bond.

“Many of us thought it was a glaring omission that there wasn’t a set aside for preschool,” he said.

NO MORE DELAY

Newsom signed a list of health care bills on Monday, including one to stop so-called pay-for-delay agreements that Assembly Bill 824’s proponents said drive up prescription drug costs for the manufacturer’s profit.

The tactic is generally used by pharmaceutical companies to keep market competition at a minimum. The company pays to block a generic version of an expensive product to keep prices higher.

“When drug companies use these quiet pay-for-delay agreements with generic drug manufacturers it hurts consumers twice – once by delaying the introduction of an equivalent generic drug that is almost always cheaper than the brand name and again by stifling additional competition that results when multiple generic companies begin producing even less expensive generic equivalents,” said AB 824 author, Assemblyman Jim Wood, D-Santa Rosa. “This is just plain wrong.”

The legislation was backed by Attorney General Xavier Becerra, and Newsom’s signature makes the bill the first in the country to “tackle” the agreements, according to the press release of the signing.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“The one thing that concerns me and should concern everybody is our ability to balance the books, balance the budget,” Newsom said to reporters on Monday. “There are a lot of things I want to do but there are certain fiscal constraints that preclude us from doing it. So I think you will see a number of bills where I wish we were in a position to support those bills, but the economic conditions do not necessarily support those bills. Those are the toughest ones for me.”

