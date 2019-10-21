PG&E puts off talk of customer rebates + Newsom veto rate + 2020 Democrats fundraising

Bryan Anderson here filling in for Hannah Wiley. Here’s what you need to know this morning:

POWER SHUTOFFS

Ahead of an emergency meeting on Friday with the California Public Utilities Commission, PG&E revealed it is planning for the possibility that it could need to leave as many as 5.4 million customers without power — a substantial uptick from the nearly 800,000 customers affected by shutoffs earlier this month.

The utility company now in bankruptcy has faced sharp criticism from Gov. Gavin Newsom, with the governor accusing it of operating under “greed and neglect” for decades.

PG&E also declined to compensate customers who experienced outages, telling Newsom in a letter on Friday that it is “considering your request for some form of restitution to affected customers, but believe this is most appropriately an issue for discussion after the CPUC’s review of the event.”

Last week, Newsom demanded PG&E pay $100 to each affected customer.

Assemblyman James Gallagher, R-Yuba City, said the state “cannot accept these shutoffs as ‘routine.’”

PG&E said on Friday that it could take another decade to improve its electricity system and avoid intentional power shutoffs.

State Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, called the 10-year timetable “unacceptable,” adding in a statement that the company’s proposal “is even more offensive considering PG&E has neglected doing its job for years as it was paying out bonuses and shareholder dividends. Simply shutting down all the power is not the answer either.”

GOVERNOR VETO

State lawmakers have a lot to learn about Newsom’s legislative preferences. According to the Senate Office of Research, Newsom signed 870 bills and vetoed 172. The veto rate of 16.5 percent mirrors that of the highest rejection rate during Jerry Brown’s 16 years in office. Brown had a veto rate of 16.5 percent in 2018.

Republicans, who represent a small minority in the Legislature, had about 10 percent of the signed bills and about 12 percent of the vetoed bills, according to Chris Micheli, principal with the lobbying firm Aprea & Micheli, Inc.

SHOW ME THE MONEY

Twelve candidates took to the Democratic debate stage last week, including California’s own Kamala Harris and Tom Steyer. After the debate ended, many of the 2020 hopefuls released their latest fundraising numbers. Here are a few key takeaways:

Steyer gave $47.6 million to his own campaign. Much of that money was spent on advertisements, which largely targeted early-voting states like Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina. He raised just $2 million from outside donors, which is the lowest amount raised between July and September of any 2020 candidate on the debate stage last week. He’s now spent about half of $100 million he pledged for his campaign.

Harris was in the red last quarter, as she spent nearly $3 million more than she raised. As of Oct. 1, Harris has $10.5 million cash on hand.

Former Vice President Joe Biden has just $9 million in the bank, which pales in comparison to the $33.7 million for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, $25.7 million for Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and $23.4 million for South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

TWEET OF THE DAY

California Humor (@OWCalifornia) —

“California English:

You good = Are you ok?

You good = You’re aight?

You good = You’re ok

You good = How’re doing?

You good = Got enough?

You good = You need some more?

You good = You’re welcome

You good = Stop talking

You good = No need to say sorry

You good = Never mind”

