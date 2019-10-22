‘No Party Preference’ voting + An Italian meeting + Redistricting selection begins

An increasing number of voters are choosing to mail in their ballots, but most counties in California still offer voters the option of voting in person at neighborhood polling places. aalfaro@modbee.com

Happy Tuesday, California! I hope your weeks are off to a great start.

WELCOME TO THE PARTY

Kind of.

California Secretary of State Alex Padilla announced on Monday that three parties ⁠— the American Independent, Democratic and Libertarian Parties ⁠— are opening their party’s presidential ballot to “No Party Preference” voters during the primary election on March 3.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Green, Peace and Freedom and Republican primaries will remain closed to voters not registered with their parties. Padilla’s office reported more than 5.6 million NPP voters registered in California, an increase from just under 4.2 million during the 2016 primary election.

How it works:

Californians not registered with a party can request one of the three presidential primary ballots open to non-affiliated voters.

If a voter without a party status does not request this so-called “crossover ballot,” either by mail, phone, email or fax, they’ll receive a ballot void of presidential candidates.

Those voting in person can still request their “crossover” ballot at the polls.

“As we enter the fifth election cycle under the ‘Top Two Primary’ system, California voters have become increasingly accustomed to voting for the candidates of their choice regardless of political party preference,” Padilla said. “The Presidential Primary, however, remains the exception. Voters registered as ‘No Party Preference’ have the option of requesting a ballot that includes presidential candidates of a political party that allows ‘cross-over’ voting.”

BENVENUTI IN CALIFORNIA

Via Sophia Bollag

Gov. Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom met with Italian President Sergio Mattarella on Saturday, as part of his trip to the United States.

Newsom hosted the foreign leader in Muir Woods. The Sacramento press corps, however, did not learn of the event until after it happened, when the first partner posted on Instagram.

“Yesterday it was our great honor to host the Italian President Sergio Mattarella and his daughter Laura in Muir Woods – the site where more than 500 UN delegates came during the first ever UN peace summit,” Siebel Newsom said in her Instagram post. “We spoke about partnership, community, and about working together to preserve beautiful spaces like this in the face of unprecedented climate change. Now that’s what we call diplomacy, California style!”

Mattarella met with President Donald Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in Washington earlier in the week, according to the Quirinale, the Italian equivalent of the White House. In California, Mattarella traveled to San Francisco to meet Mayor London Breed and to visit tech companies. He also attended an Italy-US Innovation Forum at Stanford University.

STAMP OF (ALMOST) APPROVAL

California State Auditor Elaine M. Howle announced on Monday that the process to to identify “120 of the most qualified applicants” for the 2020 Citizens Redistricting Commission can now begin.

Thousands of Californians submitted applications for the posts, with thousands of supplemental materials that included hundreds of letters of recommendation.

There were nearly 2,200 “tentatively eligible” applicants out of nearly 21,000 total submissions for the commission, which will eventually become a 14-member team comprised of three Democrats, three Republicans and two independent voters who will then sect the final six members. Together they’ll redraw or approve four maps that include congressional, state Senate, Assembly and State Board of Equalization districts.

The 120 qualified applicants will soon be interviewed, and then cut in half. They’ll then be evenly divided into Republican, Democrat and no-party pools. The 60 sub-finalists will be reviewed by the Legislature’s leadership, who can remove up to two applicants from the groups. The finalists will be randomly drawn by the auditor.

“This moment of direct democracy is historic,” Howle said. “The work of this Commission will be in effect for 10 years, which is a tremendous opportunity to make real change. This is a once-in-a-decade opportunity, and it’s been an honor to be a part of it.””

TWEET OF THE DAY

Thanks to the passionate @SacRepublicFC soccer fans, dedicated community leaders and a determined ownership group, Major League Soccer is coming to Sacramento. We are thrilled to welcome this vibrant, soccer-savvy city to @MLS! pic.twitter.com/rX4Y9bYBy9 — Don Garber (@thesoccerdon) October 21, 2019

Best of The Bee:

Are adjusters cheating wildfire victims? California insurance chief says no - and yes by Hannah Wiley

Californians pay too much for gas, and Gavin Newsom wants an investigation by Sophia Bollag

How Sacramento failed to monitor its cannabis storefronts, as the FBI steps in by Theresa Clift, Ryan Sabalow and Dale Kasler