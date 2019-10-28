Lara’s fundraiser finally talks + Wildfire season roars to life + Transgender voting rights

Dan Weitzman is the California Democratic Party controller and a prominent political fundraiser who has worked for Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara and top state lawmakers. John Erenfeld for California Democratic Party

Happy Monday morning, California. Thanks for starting your day with the Capitol Alert.

SURVEY

I need a favor from you, dear reader. I want to know why you subscribe to the newsletter and what I can do to make it even more of an efficient political information tool. Will you take a few minutes to fill out my survey? Many thanks in advance!

NO ROOKIE

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

When Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara became embroiled in a deluge of questions and criticism this year for breaking a campaign promise not to accept industry donations, he promised Californians he’d make it up to them.

To start, he fired his longtime fundraiser, Dan Weitzman.

Lara’s quasi-scandal has since put a spotlight on the CEO of Daniel C. Weitzman LLC, a controversial figure known for his brazen personality and tendency to ruffle feathers.

“I’m an aggressive person,” Weitzman said. “It’s who you click with. Some people, I’m not a good click with.”

He didn’t click with Gene Erbin, a retired lobbyist who worked in politics for 40 years. Erbin said Democrats’ reliance on Weitzman can be a risky gamble.

“I have no f-----g idea why the Democrats reflexively hire him,” Erbin said. “I guess he was successful. I guess he raised a lot of money. He was the most vocal and most visible fundraiser.”

Erbin, whose lobbying firm would routinely set up fundraising events for Capitol lawmakers, said Weitzman was known as a fundraiser who “straddled” a politically inappropriate line.

“You can’t talk about policy. You can talk about politics,” Erbin said. “Who would win the presidential election. But you can’t talk about ‘AB xx’ or ‘SB xx’ or what the hell happened in Health Committee. It’s awkward. He was too unrestrained. (I’d say) I don’t want to talk about that tonight, Dan. Let’s talk about the Giants.”

Weitzman rejects any idea that he mixes politics and policy, calling himself a “straight frickin’ arrow.”

But Weitzman knows he had a hand in botching Lara’s pledge not to accept industry cash, a promise he made while running for the post in 2018.

He remains acutely aware that despite his success, what he’s largely recognized for these days is his connection to a splash of headlines calling out Lara’s campaign snafu.

“It hurts,” he said. “It’s the saddest I’ve been in my business since I started. I made a mistake, I f----d up and I hurt him. I didn’t mean to.”

“I wish I had paid more attention,” he continued. “I wish it hadn’t have happened.”

To read my full report, please click here.

FLAMES

What was otherwise a quiet-so-far wildfire season ended last week when the Kincade and Tick Fires roared through Sonoma and Los Angeles counties. This weekend brought even greater wildfire danger, as more than 180,000 Sonoma County residents evacuated the area under critical weather conditions ripe for a catastrophic event.

Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a statewide emergency on Sunday after the flames incinerated infrastructure and homes up and down California and wind conditions pushed the Kincade flames closer toward Healdsburg and Windsor.

Weather conditions fanned the threat of fires into existence, and even PG&E’s effort to reduce its liability for potential sparks couldn’t prevent the troubled utility from playing a potential part in the Kincade flames. As of Sunday, more than 2 million Californians, from the Humboldt to Fresno, were expected to be without power at some point through Monday.

During a Friday press conference, Newsom unveiled a plan to allocate $75 million throughout California to increase wildfire resiliency and help local governments better prepare for future power shutoffs. He also met with evacuees on Sunday afternoon in Sonoma County. Oh, and he called on Warren Buffett to buy PG&E.

Meanwhile, Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins, D-San Diego, announced on Thursday that a new working group will be created to study the issue of the intentional blackouts. Democratic Senators Suan Rubio, Mike McGuire, Bill Dodd, Hannah-Beth Jackson, Ben Hueso, Ben Allen, Henry Stern, Nancy Skinner, Jerry Hill and Scott Wiener are so far the members of the group.

To catch up on The Sacramento Bee’s coverage, please visit our wildfires page.

GET OUT THE VOTE

California Secretary of State Alex Padilla has been on the Census 2020 and ‘Get Out the Vote’ trail for a large part of the year, working with local leaders and community organizations to strategize the counting of hard-to-reach populations.

On Friday, Padilla announced a partnership with Equality California Institute to “protect transgender and gender non-conforming voters’ access to the ballot box and boost LGBTQ civic engagement in 2020.”

The collaborative entails training for poll workers who might interact with voters whose gender identity and pronouns do not match their voter registration name. The civil rights organization also plans to work with Padilla’s office on Census outreach efforts.

There’s an estimated 218,400 Californians who identify as transgender, 150,000 of whom are registered to vote, according to the Williams Institute at UCLA School of Law.

“Every eligible voter has a right to cast a ballot free from any unnecessary burdens or intimidation,” Padilla said, via news release. “Elections officials have a duty to facilitate the participation of all eligible voters. By partnering with Equality California we can benefit from their expertise and experience to better train poll workers and ensure a welcoming voting environment for LGBTQ citizens.”

HAPPY BIRTHDAY!

October 27 — Assemblyman Kansen Chu, D-San Jose

October 28 — Assemblywoman Rebecca Bauer-Kahan, D-Orinda

October 28 — Sen. Richard Pan, D-Sacramento

TWEET OF THE DAY

PG&E has put their profits over the people of CA for too long.



These power shutoffs are the manifestation of that. This is the result of putting shareholders over people. Corporate greed. Decades of mismanagement.



It's unacceptable. pic.twitter.com/ftj2T6kpA4 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) October 25, 2019

Best of The Bee: