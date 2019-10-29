PG&E’s political mess + State lawmaker eyes Katie Hill’s seat + ProPublica event

Top of the Tuesday morning to you, California. A lot is going on in the Golden State this week. Our goal is to keep you up to date on key Capitol developments here.

PG&E POLITICAL CHATTER

What a mess.

The Kincade Fire. The power shutoffs. The evacuations.

California has seen better days.

Much of the blame is being hurled toward PG&E, for its bankruptcy scandal, its hand in potentially sparking the Kincade flames, for its leadership failures and its massive power blackouts that have left millions of Californians in the lack-of-lights lurch.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Monday that he wants the California Public Utilities Commission to launch a “total reform of power shutoff rules and regulations” in conjunction with its ongoing investigation into the struggling utility.

“Utilities must be held accountable and be aggressively penalized for their overreliance on (public safety power shutoffs), and the product of this investigation must be new rules and regulations to do that,” Newsom wrote, via press release after a conference that initially referenced a “major investigation.”

“I also want to see customers not charged for (the shutoffs). It seems obvious, but under the current rules, utilities can do just that. It’s unacceptable and must be remedied.”

PG&E says the blackouts are a way to increase public safety and mitigate the power grid’s role in igniting fires.

The company is currently working to inspect power lines to restore electricity for those without lights. The restoration is part of its third shutdown this month since wildfire-friendly weather has swept into the state and ignited hundreds of blazes up and down California.

California Republicans are demanding a legislative solution to PG&E’s problems. They want to reverse a 2018 law, Senate Bill 100, that requires the state to accomplish 100 percent renewable energy-sourced electricity by 2045.

State Sen. Jim Nielsen, R-Tehama, and Assemblyman James Gallagher, R-Yuba City, say the $2.4 billion PG&E is spending to comply with the mandate should instead go toward hardening the grid and investing in upgraded equipment.

“Why are we continuing to force them to pay billions of dollars of ratepayer funds buying more renewables when we could take those dollars to make their infrastructure safer for all of us who are experiencing this?” Gallagher said. “This is smarter climate policy.”

Meanwhile, California Congressman Josh Harder, D-Turlock, announced his plans to introduce a federal bill that would “revive a tax called the alternative minimum tax for utilities that offer executive bonuses but have failed to invest in climate-resilient infrastructure.,” McClatchy’s Kate Irby reported.

“The bill is written to specifically target PG&E, which has not paid federal income taxes in the past decade due to tax loopholes on depreciation, according to the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy,” Irby wrote.

A (POTENTIAL) RISE AND FALL

California Rep. Katie Hill announced last weekend that she would resign from her post amid an investigation into allegations that she had a relationship with an office staffer and campaign worker.

“It is with a broken heart that today I announce my resignation from Congress,” Hill wrote in a Sunday letter. “This is the hardest thing I have ever had to do, but I believe it is the best thing for my constituents, my community and our country.”

Hill said the decision will free those around her from the harmful effects of an “abusive husband” and “brutality of hateful political operatives.”

The decision leaves the battleground House seat open for competition, and Assemblywoman Christy Smith, D-Santa Clarita, is already eyeing the prize.

“I would like to commend Congresswoman @KatieHill4CA for her service on behalf of #CA25 as well as her willingness to put country first by stepping down from office,” Smith wrote in a Twitter message announcing her bid for the soon-to-be-open post. “After much encouragement from community members, today I am proud to announce that I am running for Congress.”

“We have declared our presence and we are not turning back,” her fresh campaign video reads. “Because there are so many important issues that matter all across our state that start right here at home. We want safer communities. We want fully funded education. We want commonsense gun reform. We want to protect our environment and we want to improve traffic.”

Smith was elected to her Assembly seat in 2018 after years of working in local education positions, including a seat on the Newhall School Board.

ACCOUNTABILITY JOURNALISM

For your radar — Former Gov. Jerry Brown is headed to The Hill today to chat climate change.

Brown is expected to appear for a hearing of the House Oversight and Reform Committee’s subcommittee on the environment, speaking on a panel called “Trump’s Wrong Turn on Clean Cars: The Effects of Fuel Efficiency Rollbacks on the Climate, Car Companies and California.”

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. Pacific time.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“We are nowhere near done with this. We are going to need to have widespread statewide rain before this is over.”

– CAL Fire Chief Thom Porter during a Monday press conference catching Californians up to speed on the 330 wildfires throughout the state, including the massive Kincade blaze in Sonoma.

