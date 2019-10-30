Ballot battle over gig worker law + More PG&E shutoffs + CTA endorsements

Happy Wednesday, readers! We’re halfway to the weekend. I’d say enjoy the sunshine, but what I’m really hoping for is a good rain-soaked few days to quell these fires.

BATTLE OF THE BALLOT

It’s been nearly two months since California passed a law to allow gig workers to get full-time employment benefits, a seismic shift that will require the country’s largest tech companies to reevaluate their business models.

A group representing three of those major companies — Uber, Lyft and DoorDash — announced on Tuesday its plans to file a ballot measure to weaken the law.

This is not surprising. The three companies pledged in August to pour $90 million into an initiative at the close of session once it appeared Assembly Bill 5 would pass the Legislature.

The ballot proposal would undo parts of the labor-backed law Gov. Gavin Newsom signed in September, which the companies have called a threat to their companies’ infrastructure that would push them to fire drivers to comply with the costly mandate.

“The proposed ballot measure was narrowly tailored to cover drivers delivering people or packages,” writes The Bee’s Bryan Anderson. “It would not apply to other professions covered by the new law, such as physical therapists or freelance journalists.”

Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, D-San Diego, called the initiative “disingenuous.”

“These billion-dollar corporations still refuse to offer their workers what every other employee in California is entitled to: earning the minimum wage for all hours worked, social security, normal reimbursements for their costs, overtime pay, and the right to organize.”

BLACKOUT

Californians waiting for good news on the wildfire and electricity front will just have to wait a little longer.

The state’s largest utility, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, announced on Tuesday that another round of power shutoffs was underway as of Tuesday evening. The blackouts arrive as another windstorm is expected to sweep across the state and as the Kincade and Getty Fires blaze in Northern and Southern California.

The numbers:

As of 1 p.m. on Tuesday, half a million customers were without electricity due to what the utility calls “public safety power shutoffs.”

Beginning Tuesday at 4 a.m., the company initiated another shutoff that would eventually extend to approximately 597,000 customers.

An estimated 400,000 customers from the Oct. 26 blackouts will remain without power in this new wave of power outages.

Slightly less than 60 percent, 573,954, customers from the Oct. 26 shutoff had their power restored by Tuesday at noon.





The utility said the process for restoring electricity has proven to be a difficult task due to the number of transmission lines involved, which requires “a longer period of time to reenergize to ensure the integrity of the electric grid.”

The ongoing power outages have inspired at least one lawmaker, a Republican from Bieber, to call for a special session in the Legislature.

State Sen. Brian Dahle said the “extraordinary situation” should prompt a reconvening in Sacramento to “solve a pressing issue.”

“Waiting until January is not an option,” Dahle said.

The company has defended its decisions to roll out these massive shutoffs as a “public safety” issue that will mitigate wildfire risk. Newsom has launched relentless criticism against the utility and has called on the California Public Utilities Commission to advance a “major investigation” into whether PG&E broke protocol during the implementation.

“The backdrop of this moment is exacerbated by these shutoffs,” Newsom said on Monday. “The PUC will be aggressive in that major investigation and aggressively in enforcing those protocols.”

ENDORSED

The California Teachers Association released a list of candidate endorsements running in 2020 for open seats in the Legislature. Only one Republican made the cut: Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham, R-San Luis Obispo County.

Not surprising ⁠— Lawmakers who’ve championed and supported efforts to curb charter school growth in the state earned a spot among the endorsements, including Assemblymembers Patrick O’Donnell, Cristina Garcia and Kevin McCarty.

More than a handful of Democrats were sliced out of this first round of endorsements, however. You can find the full list here.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“The days of being cozy for these three utilities are over.” - Gov. Gavin Newsom during a Tuesday press conference on the Getty Fire in Los Angeles

