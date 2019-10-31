A 10-year PG&E fix? Newsom says no way + A Republican moves on + Camp Fire: One year later

Happy Halloween alerters! Hope you all have a spooky day. I’m off to Chicago for the weekend so I won’t be back in your inbox until Wednesday morning. In the meantime, my colleagues are taking the wheel.

NEXT LEVEL

TEN YEARS TOO SLOW

In the midst of powerful wildfires and continued blackouts, California Gov. Gavin Newsom has reiterated that the state’s largest utility, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, needs to recalibrate how long it will take to reduce power shutoffs and upgrade infrastructure.

The company’s chief executive, Bill Johnson, offered a “10-year timeline” during an emergency California Public Utilities Commission meeting earlier this month. He said climate change and replacing antiquated equipment takes time. And because the bankrupt utility doesn’t want to exacerbate its already dire financial position to find itself responsible yet again for sparking another wildfire.

PG&E has defended its decision to roll out mass power shutoffs across the state, four in total, that have left millions of Californians in the dark. Officials say they’re doing the best they can and have spent more than $1.6 billion this year to replace aging equipment, trim trees aggressively and advance other safety measures.

That “vegetation management?” It could take up to eight years alone.

Its campaign to rebuild Paradise’s electrical grid underground? That’ll be a five-year process.

In a series of press conferences this past week, Newsom said the state won’t bow to the utility’s timeline, calling it “an absurd period of time.

“This is not the new normal,” Newsom said on Tuesday. “And it doesn’t take a decade to fix this damn thing.”

Utility experts remain cautiously optimistic, though they say it’ll take a diversion from the norm and an aggressive legislative push to get the job done, meaning a more efficient blackout process, in less than a decade.

“I definitely think that you can do it faster,” said Michael Wara, a Stanford University energy expert who’s been advising the Legislature on wildfire issues. “But it’s not possible to do it in 10 years following the standard utility playbook.”

POLITICAL AMBITIONS

State Sen. Jeff Stone, R-La Quinta, announced on Wednesday that he accepted an appointment to become the western regional director for the United States Department of Labor.

“I’m deeply honored to be appointed by the president,” Stone said. “The nation under President (Donald)Trump is experiencing unprecedented economic growth that requires a highly trained and skilled workforce.”

Stone opened the “Temecula Pharmacy” in 1983 and later served as the mayor of the city, before moving on to the Riverside Board of Supervisors in 2004 and the state Senate in 2014.

His now empty seat will likely prompt a special election in his narrowly Republican district.

Stone famously knocked (for 19 minutes) this year’s most powerful labor law, Assembly Bill 5, as a union ploy that would harm the California economy by reclassifying gig workers as employees.

“The man who bashes organized labor and worker protections every chance he gets,” said Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, the San Diego Democrat who wrote the new law. “Truly the Department of Anti-Labor.”

Stone is expected to resign from the Senate on Nov. 1 and begin his new job on the same day. As for the soon-to-be-vacant seat?

“Guess we’re going to have to fill that open seat...” tweeted Assemblywoman Melissa Melendez, R-Lake Elsinore, after congratulating Stone. “More on that a bit later.”

Stone is weighing in on the matter, as well. He and Senate Republican Leader Shannon Grove of Bakersfield endorsed on Wednesday Temecula City Councilman Matt Rahn, according to a campaign press release.

REBUILDING

It was the deadliest wildfire in California history.

The Camp Fire ripped through the hills of Butte County last November, destroying the town of Paradise and killing more than 80 people.

Sacramento Bee journalists were among the first on the scene, documenting the fire’s destructive inferno, the heartbreaking search and recovery effort, and Paradise’s long path toward renewal.

On Thursday, Nov. 7, join us for an exclusive event for Bee subscribers: Camp Fire: One Year Later.

The event will include a self-guided multimedia showcase that features defining images of last year’s devastating wildfire as seen through the lens of Pulitzer Prize-winning Sacramento Bee photographer, Renée C. Byer, who will also conduct a Q&A on her experience in Paradise.

Veteran wildfire journalist Ryan Sabalow will also offer a first-hand account and Q&A of his wildfire coverage for The Bee in Paradise, where he arrived quickly after the Camp Fire

The event will also include a screening of “When Paradise Became Hell: The story of the Camp Fire in Northern California,” a documentary produced by The Bee’s video journalist Alyssa Hodenfield.

A donation of $10 per person is requested, and proceeds from the event and silent auction will go to the North Valley Community Foundation’s Butte Strong Fund, a charity benefiting survivors of the Camp Fire.

