Meet the surgeon general + Trump tax fight: Round 2 + CDP Convention update

WHO’S NADINE HARRIS?

At 11:30 a.m. today, the Sacramento Press Club will host a conversation with the state’s first surgeon general, Nadine Burke Harris. The Sacramento Bee’s Sophia Bollag will moderate the discussion. Register for the event here.

Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed Harris early in his administration to oversee public health issues in the state.

TRUMP, CA TO SPAR OVER TAXES (AGAIN)

California and President Donald Trump will battle it out yet again in a California courtroom. This time, the two sides will rehash their arguments over Senate Bill 27 — a law Newsom signed earlier this year that would force Trump to release the last five years of his personal tax returns in order to make it onto the state’s March 3, 2020, primary ballot.

Trump won the first round of his legal fight when a federal judge in Sacramento granted the president’s 2020 re-election campaign a temporary injunction.

On Wednesday morning, the state Supreme Court will hear a similar case between the California Republican Party and Secretary of State Alex Padilla on the tax issue.

DEMS CONVENTION LINEUP UNCERTAIN

The presidential line-up for the California Democratic Party convention remains in flux.

Joe Biden opted not to attend the event, scheduled for Nov. 15-17 in Long Beach, which features a televised presidential forum. On Friday, Beto O’Rourke announced he would end his 2020 presidential campaign.

Complicating matters is Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who has yet to decide whether she’ll participate. Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro has accepted the invitation but could decide to drop out of the race before the convention starts if he fails to qualify for the next debate.

Here’s who is currently scheduled for the forum, which is limited to 8 candidates:

Pete Buttigieg

Julián Castro

Kamala Harris

Bernie Sanders

Andrew Yang

According to Roger Salazar, a spokesman for the state Democratic Party, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker was invited to fill the spot Biden declined. Who will fill in for O’Rourke or a Warren slot? Likely options are Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, or billionaire activist Tom Steyer.

