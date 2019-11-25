Cal Poly’s head football coach reportedly leaving after third straight losing season

Cal Poly and its head football coach of the past 11 seasons are parting ways, according to KSBY.

Tim Walsh and the university decided that Walsh will not be back with the team next season after a 3-8 record in 2019, KSBY sports reporter Chance Dickman wrote in a tweet Monday evening.

The team finished its season with a 28-21 victory at Northern Colorado, the program’s third straight losing season.

The Mustangs were 5-6 in 2018 and 1-10 in 2017, after a 7-5 record in 2016.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Eric Burdick, Cal Poly’s assistant director of athletics for athletics communications, said he couldn’t comment on the situation but that the university would have more information later Monday.