Mom hits beer bong at college tailgate while husband watches in adoration

A video shared on Twitter by Brandon Mueller shows his mother hitting a beer bong at an Indiana football tailgate while her husband watches with adoration.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Sacramento Bee App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Corrections Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service