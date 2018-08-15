Deadline looms for three state worker unions with expired contracts

Three California state employee unions have expired contracts, and the clock is running out for them to make deals with outgoing Gov. Jerry Brown. The agreements have to get to the Legislature by Aug. 31. By law, they’re supposed to be available for the Legislative Analyst’s Office to review 10 days before the legislative session ends. That would put the deadline by Aug. 21, although Nick Schroeder of the analyst’s office pointed out that the Legislature in December 2010 voted on an SEIU Local 1000 contract that the union negotiated after the formal end of that year’s legislative session. We’ll find out soon whether Brown wants to make deals with the California Association of Highway Patrolmen, Professional Engineers in California Government or the California Association of Professional Scientists.
Comments