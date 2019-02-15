Test story for schedule

For the 12th consecutive year, the Kings organization will play a huge part in the presentation of the league’s midseason showcase. The team’s entertainment department will work behind the scenes and in the forefront to help the NBA make the weekend a fun event.
The Kings are sending four members of the group to Charlotte, North Carolina, this weekend.
“For us to be recognized by the league, it’s the highest honor we can get in our professions,” said Scott Freshour, the Kings’ director of entertainment who is also the on-court emcee. “Being able to represent the Sacramento Kings on a microphone is as thrilling as being a basketball player who makes the All-Star team.”
Freshour, who will work his seventh All-Star Weekend, is grateful the league has taken notice and continually honors the group.
“The fact that they keep coming back to the Sacramento Kings to work their All-Star events shows we’re one of the best arena experiences in the NBA,” he said.
