Can Raiders’ Amari Cooper become an elite NFL receiver? Jordy Nelson has the answer

Larry Fitzgerald, Antonio Brown, Julio Jones, Odell Beckham Jr. and A.J. Green have proven themselves as elite wide receivers in the NFL.
Even new Oakland Raiders wide receiver Jordy Nelson proved his worth during his nine seasons with the Green Bay Packers.
Nelson believes Amari Cooper can get to that elite level if he continues to put the work in.
“From what I’ve seen, he has the ability,” Nelson said. “His quickness and athleticism, the way he understands the game, hands, everything. He has it all. He’s still a young guy. When you think of elite, you think of someone like (Fitzgerald), who is good year after year after year.”
Cooper, 24, is entering his fourth season with the Raiders since getting selected in the first round in the 2015 NFL Draft. He entered training camp in Napa listed at 6-foot-1 and 225 pounds.
Twice he’s topped the 1,000-yard receiving mark, in his rookie season in 2015 and 2016. Last season, things didn’t go his way as he finished with 680 yards with a career-high seven touchdowns.
What has plagued Cooper since his rookie season is an NFL-worst 18 dropped passes on 90 catchable passes, according to Pro Football Focus. Last season, he finished with 10 drops.
Count Raiders tight end Jared Cook among those believing in Cooper. Cook cited two reasons why his teammate’s game will change:
“Jordy is going to be a huge influence on him,” Cook said. “(Wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett) is going to be a huge influence on him. Those guys know a lot of football. EB has coached receivers for a minute, so I think him grabbing onto him and even coach (Greg) Olson and getting into those guy’s pockets. Those guys can help Amari a lot and his growth as a younger player.”
Cooper said he will be listening to any advice from Nelson.
“He’s a seasoned player,” Cooper said. “He’s always speaking up on the small things when it comes to small details and route running and things like that. I’m always listening.”
Even Hall of Famer and former Raiders star Tim Brown thinks Cooper will flourish under Jon Gruden’s offense. ”For him to get Jon Gruden at this stage of his career should be awesome,” Brown told The Bee in June.
Nelson said he will do anything he can to help elevate Cooper’s game.
“Being consistent,” he said. “I think he’s doing a great job as far as I can tell since I’ve been here. That’s where it starts, out here in practice. It’ll transfer into games.”
