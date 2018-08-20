WR trio will have to pick up slack at No. 4 Wisconsin

In this Nov. 4, 2017, photo, Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) catches a pass for a touchdown during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Indiana in Bloomington, Ind. Cephus says he’s taking a leave of absence from the team because he believes prosecutors intend to file criminal charges against him for an incident in April involving what he calls a “consensual relationship.” In a tweet late Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, Cephus didn’t specify what he is accused of but denied any wrongdoing and said he has been wrongfully accused. Wisconsin State Journal via AP M.P. King