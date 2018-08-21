Power-hitting Adams rejoins Cardinals, acquired from Nats

FILE - In this May 29, 2018, file photo, Washington Nationals’ Matt Adams prepares for an at-bat during an interleague baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, in Baltimore. The Nationals have traded second baseman Daniel Murphy to the Chicago Cubs and first baseman Matt Adams to the St. Louis Cardinals, essentially throwing in the towel on a disappointing season. The third-place Nationals announced the moves Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, before beginning a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies. Patrick Semansky, File AP Photo