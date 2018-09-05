Short-track speedskater Viktor Ahn of Russia retires

FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2014, file photo, men’s 1,000-meter short track speedskating gold medalist Viktor Ahn, of Russia, gestures while holding his medal during the medals ceremony at the Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia. The most decorated short-track speedskater in Olympic history, Viktor Ahn, has retired at the age of 32 it was announced on Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018. David J. Phillip, File AP Photo