Texas player treated at hospital after heat illness

Texas coach Tom Herman says offensive lineman Patrick Hudson was taken to a hospital and treated in intensive care because of a heat illness this week at practice.
Herman said Thursday the 6-foot-4, 335-pound Hudson had a "full body cramp" on Wednesday and was taken by ambulance to a hospital when team trainers couldn't get his body temperature down to appropriate levels even when placed in a cold tub.
Herman said Hudson's body temperature was back to normal Thursday, and he is now out of intensive care. Further details were not immediately available.
Hudson will not play Saturday night against Tulsa. Herman suggested doctors are still running tests to find out why Hudson's body temperature spiked when others didn't.
Austin temperatures hit 95 degrees Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. Herman said it was his decision to practice outside instead of using the indoor facility.
Maryland offensive lineman Jordan McNair died of heatstroke on June 13 after he was overcome by heat at practice two weeks earlier, prompting the school to place coach DJ Durkin on leave and part ways with its strength and conditioning coach.
