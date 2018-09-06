Chargers host Chiefs in matchup of early AFC West favorites

FILE - In this Dec. 31, 2017, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws against the Denver Broncos during the second half of an NFL football game in Denver. The differences between Patrick Mahomes and Alex Smith are undeniable, one of them an up-and-coming quarterback with a big arm and little experience, the other the consummate game manager whose ability to avoid mistakes has served him well over the years. There are also some similarities, though. Jack Dempsey, File AP Photo