New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom delivers to Los Angeles Dodgers’ Justin Turner during the first inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles, Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. Kelvin Kuo AP Photo

Sports

Mets scratch deGrom on rainy afternoon vs Phillies

The Associated Press

September 09, 2018 10:40 AM

NEW YORK

Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom was scratched from his start against Philadelphia on a rainy Sunday.

New York manager Mickey Callaway said earlier he would not start deGrom if there was a chance of a rain delay in the game.

Corey Oswalt started in place of deGrom, pitching in a steady drizzle.

DeGrom has made 25 consecutive starts allowing three runs or fewer, tying the major league record set by King Cole of the 1910 Chicago Cubs. DeGrom is 8-8 with a major league-leading 1.68 ERA. He is 3-6 in his last 13 starts despite a 1.85 ERA in that stretch.

