Former F1 champion Raikkonen leaving Ferrari for Sauber

FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2018 file photo, Ferrari driver Kimi Raikkonen of Finland waves from an historical Alfa Romeo during the driver parade before the race of the Formula One Italy Grand Prix at the Monza racetrack, in Monza, Italy , Sunday Sept. 2, 2018. Kimi Raikkonen is leaving Ferrari for Sauber Alfa Romeo and will be replaced by rookie Charles Leclerc, that will team up with Sebastian Vettel. Antonio Calanni AP Photo