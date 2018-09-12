What you need to know about Sacramento Bee’s new sports-only digital subscription

With football season underway and NBA just around the corner, The Sacramento Bee is introducing a new playbook for readers to follow their favorite teams in the capital region, Bay Area and beyond.

Chris Biderman keeps you updated on the 49ers with the latest daily developments from Santa Clara as the franchise looks to turn the corner. Whether it’s breaking down Jimmy Garoppolo’s film, analyzing roster moves, or looking ahead to what’s next, Biderman puts it all in perspective.

Joe Davidson is in his 30th year of covering our area’s high school sports — his insight into this vibrant prep scene is unmatched. Want to know the area’s next first-round draft pick or blue-chip recruit? Follow his coverage and learn about the athletes before they become household names.

Perhaps the most intriguing story is what comes next for the Sacramento Kings. This is a critical year for general manager Vlade Divac, who is quickly approaching his self-imposed deadline for team improvement. He has two promising rookies in Marvin Bagley III and Harry Giles on a roster loaded with young potential.

When does potential turn to progress? The clues could start to come in training camp, which opens later this month. Noel Harris will report on the signs — good and bad — as the Kings look to shake the burden of the NBA’s longest playoff drought.

We watch the power players and what goes on beyond the court, bringing you exclusives such as the federal investigation into a former Kings executive suspected of laundering millions of dollars.

We will also keep you posted on key storylines surrounding the Giants, A’s, Raiders, Warriors and more, with hand-picked supplemental coverage from the Bay Area News Group, Associated Press and other services.

Our staff also brings you:

▪ Compelling photography and videos

▪ Live coverage of high school sports

▪ The Bee’s Top 20 prep rankings and all-metro teams

▪ Weekly mailbags answering readers’ questions

