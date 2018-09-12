Florence impacts Clemson, South Carolina football games

Stewart Thomason places sandbags that he used for previous hurricanes and tarp to prevent the flooding from rain at his home on the Isle of Palms,S.C. ahead of Hurricane Florence on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster told reporters Wednesday that the storm could bring more rain to the state than 1989’s devastating Hurricane Hugo.

The Post And Courier via AP

Grace Beahm Alford