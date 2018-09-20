Earthquakes star Chris Wondolowski chases MLS goals record

FILE - In this July 4, 2014 file photo, Chris Wondolowski, speaks with reporters after practicing with the San Jose Earthquakes in San Jose, Calif. Wondolowski, who played in college at tiny, Division II Chico State, is on the cusp of the MLS all-time goals record, held by Landon Donovan, arguably the greatest U.S. player ever. Noah Berger, File AP Photo