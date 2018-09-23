Messi sets another record in Spain as Barcelona loses points

Lionel Messi set the record for the most Spanish league appearances by a non-Spaniard on Sunday, but his goal couldn't prevent 10-man Barcelona from dropping its first points of the season in a 2-2 draw with Girona.
Messi, the league's all-time leading scorer, overtook former teammate Dani Alves of Brazil by appearing in his 423nd game.
Messi gave Barcelona the lead before Clement Lenglet was given a red card in the first half.
Girona striker Christian Stuani struck twice for the visitors before Barcelona salvaged a point through Gerard Pique's goal in the 63rd.
Referee Gil Manzano showed Lenglet a direct red card for elbowing Girona's Pere Pons in the face. Manzano made the ruling after consulting the video monitor to review the contact between the players.
Barcelona had won all its previous four rounds of the Spanish league, its Champions League opener and the Spanish Super Cup.
Its first setback of the season left it level with Real Madrid at the top of the league on 13 points.
