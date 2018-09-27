Slingin’ Cowboys? They’ve got work to do on paltry pass game

FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2018, file photo, Seattle Seahawks linebacker Mychal Kendricks (56) leaps as Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) attempts a pass during the second half of an NFL football game in Seattle. The Cowboys, who can’t find anything remotely resembling a rhythm with quarterback Dak Prescott and a new group of receivers, are at home this week against the Detroit Lions. John Froschauer, File AP Photo