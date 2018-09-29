Angels look to build on a 4-game win streak

Oakland Athletics (96-64, second in AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (79-81, fourth in AL West)
Anaheim, California; Saturday, 9:07 p.m. Eastern
PROBABLE PITCHERS: Athletics: Trevor Cahill (6-4, 3.91 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 98 strikeouts) Angels: Tyler Skaggs (8-9, 3.91 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 126 strikeouts)
BOTTOM LINE: The Angels come into the ballgame as winners of their last four games. Los Angeles' lineup has 212 home runs this year, led by Mike Trout's mark of 39. The Athletics are 12-8 in games started by Cahill. Oakland's lineup is slugging .439 on the season, Khris Davis leads the team with a mark of .546. In Friday's game, the Angels defeated the A's 8-5. Taylor Cole got the win for Los Angeles, his fourth on the season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Semien has 161 hits for the A's this season. He’s batting .257 on the year. Stephen Piscotty has a .273 batting average, nine hits and nine RBIs over his past 10 games for Oakland. Justin Upton has 30 home runs and 85 RBIs in 144 games for the Angels. Shohei Ohtani has 10 hits and is batting .286 over his past 10 games for Los Angeles.
LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 6-4, .285 batting average, 4.53 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs. Angels: 5-5, .192 batting average, 6.83 ERA, outscored by 35 runs.
