Ronaldo-owned Valladolid wins 2nd straight in Spanish league

Valladolid won 1-0 at Villarreal on Sunday to give the promoted club its second straight victory since returning to the Spanish league.
Valladolid, which was taken over by former Brazil great Ronaldo earlier this month, has had an impressive week after fighting back for a 3-3 league draw at Celta Vigo, coming from behind to beat Levante 2-1, and now winning its first match on the road.
Leo Suarez scored the winner for Valladolid in the 53rd minute when he used his left foot to strike a clearance inside the far post. Suarez, who is on loan from Villarreal, didn't celebrate the goal, instead raising his hands with palms pressed together to ask forgiveness from the fans of the club that owns his rights.
Goalkeeper Jordi Masip ensured the three points by saving a penalty kick from Gerard Moreno in the 83rd, after a video review ruled a Valladolid player had used his hand to stop the ball.
"We have earned seven of nine points this week and that gives us a lot of confidence going forward," Masip said.
Ronaldo, a two-time World Cup winner and a former Real Madrid and Barcelona striker, owns a 51 percent stake in Valladolid.
VAR TWICE RIGHT
The video assistant referee weighed in to award two penalties, one for each team, in Girona's 1-1 draw at Huesca.
First, VAR corrected the referee's initial decision that a foul on Christian Stuani had taken place outside the area. Stuani converted from the spot for Girona.
Huesca later benefited from a video replay that awarded a penalty, converted by Gonzalo Melero.
LOST CHANCE
Alaves missed a chance to pull level on points with front-runners Barcelona and Real Madrid after it conceded an early lead in a 2-1 loss at Levante.
Ruben Sobrino headed Alaves in front, only for David Remeseiro and Antonio Garcia to score for Levante before halftime.
Alaves hadn't lost since the opening round, a run of five matches without a defeat.
Comments