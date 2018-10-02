Deer sprints across football field ahead of player’s 90-plus yard touchdown run

A bizarre sequence in a high school football game in Coupeville, Wash., shows a deer running across the field and into the end zone, steps ahead of a player en route to a 90-plus yard touchdown run.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Sacramento Bee App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Corrections Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service