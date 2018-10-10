Former Italy coach Ventura hired at last-place Chievo

Former Italy coach Gian Piero Ventura has been hired by last-place Serie A club Chievo Verona.
It's the first job for Ventura since he was fired nearly a year ago for Italy's failure to qualify for the World Cup.
Chievo announced Wednesday that it has reached a two-year deal with Ventura.
The 70-year-old Ventura replaces Lorenzo D'Anna, who was fired on Tuesday following Chievo's 3-1 loss at AC Milan, the club's sixth loss in eight matches.
Chievo's only points have come from two draws and the squad has minus-1 point after being deducted three points last month for false accounting.
Ventura has also coached Sampdoria, Udinese, Cagliari, Napoli, Hellas Verona, Pisa, Bari and Torino.
