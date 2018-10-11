Brewers going with lefty Gio Gonzalez in Game 1 of NLCS

Gio Gonzalez will start for the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 1 of the NL Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night.
Brewers manager Craig Counsell announced his rotation on Thursday. Gonzalez was 3-0 with a 2.13 ERA in five starts for the Brewers after being acquired in a deal with the Washington Nationals.
The Brewers have chosen Wade Miley to start in Game 2 on Saturday, meaning that Milwaukee will open the NLCS with two straight lefties.
The Dodgers will line up the same way. They had already picked ace left-hander Clayton Kershaw as their starter for the opener.
Manager Dave Roberts on Thursday night said lefty Hyun-Jin Ryu will be his Game 2 starter.
Brewers right-hander Jhoulys Chacin will go in Game 3 on Monday in Los Angeles against Dodgers right-hander Walker Buehler.
Roberts said he will turn to left-hander Rich Hill to start Game 4.
