Steelers’ Watt among several fined by NFL for QB hits

FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2018, file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) sacks Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) and forces a fumble that was later recovered for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game, in Pittsburgh. The Falcons, who play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, are off to their worst start since 2013. Gene J. Puskar, FIle AP Photo