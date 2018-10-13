Astros look to extend series lead over Red Sox in Game 2

Houston Astros (103-59, first in AL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (108-54, first in AL East)
Boston; Sunday, 7:09 p.m. Eastern
ALCS: Astros lead 1-0
PROBABLE PITCHERS: Astros: Gerrit Cole (15-5, 2.88 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 276 strikeouts in regular season) Red Sox: David Price (16-7, 3.58 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 177 strikeouts in regular season)
BOTTOM LINE: The Astros enter the game with a 1-0 lead over the Red Sox in the ALCS. Boston has a collective .268 batting average this season, led by Mookie Betts' .346 mark. The Astros are 8-2 over their last 10 games. Houston has allowed just 2.1 runs per game in Cole's starts on the season. Boston is 5-5 in its last 10 games. The Astros won Saturday's contest 7-2. Justin Verlander earned the win for Houston.
TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Bregman has 31 home runs and 103 RBIs in 156 games for the Astros. George Springer has five home runs and 12 RBIs while slugging .718 over his past 10 games for Houston. J.D. Martinez has 186 hits for the Red Sox this year. His .329 batting average is second in the American League. Brock Holt has three home runs and 10 RBIs while slugging .789 over his past 10 games for Boston.
