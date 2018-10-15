Warriors prepare for bittersweet arena move across the bay

FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2018, file photo, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry shoots next to Los Angeles Lakers center JaVale McGee during the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game, in Las Vegas. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver will be at Oracle Arena on Tuesday night, handing the Golden State Warriors what will be their third set of championship rings from the last four seasons. A banner will be displayed. Highlights will be shown. And then the Warriors will have to start all over again. John Locher, File AP Photo