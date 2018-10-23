Red Sox happy to be asleep at the ballpark

FILE - In this Wednesday, May 31, 2017, file photo, Zineb Curran, left, Boston Red Sox senior director of corporate communications, arranges bedding in a nap station near the team’s clubhouse at Fenway Park in Boston. Catching some Zzzzs during downtime could help Boston be more alert during the first coast-to-coast World Series in 20 years. A sleep room was opened in 2017 at Fenway Park, adjacent to the gym next to the home clubhouse. Two bunk beds contain four queen-sized mattresses. Steven Senne, File AP Photo