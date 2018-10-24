Benny sets table for Red Sox in 8-4 Game 1 World Series win

Red Sox manager Alex Cora didn't hesitate to use his lefties against Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw, and Andrew Benintendi delivered.
The left fielder had four hits in Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday night and scored three times in Boston's 8-4 victory.
"It's huge, especially against a guy like that and a team like that," said Benintendi, who had one four-hit game in the regular season but had never topped two in a postseason game.
The Dodgers' entire lineup was right-handed against Boston lefty Chris Sale. But Cora let lefties Benintendi, Rafael Devers and Jackie Bradley Jr. face Kershaw.
Benintendi became the second left-handed hitter to go 3 for 3 in a game against Kershaw.
Comments