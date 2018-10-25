Chargers hoping to get back Bosa, Gordon after bye week

FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2018, file photo, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) passes the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, at Wembley stadium in London. Rivers is off to one of the best starts of his 15-year career. Most teams would not want their bye week to happen during a four-game winning streak, but it comes at a good time for the Chargers. Tim Ireland, File AP Photo