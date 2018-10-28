Montreal Alouettes quarterback Johnny Manziel throws a pass during first half CFL football action against the Toronto Argonauts, in Montreal, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018.
Montreal Alouettes quarterback Johnny Manziel throws a pass during first half CFL football action against the Toronto Argonauts, in Montreal, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. The Canadian Press via AP Graham Hughes
Manziel gets first CFL win in Alouettes’ victory over Argos

The Associated Press

October 28, 2018 08:19 PM

MONTREAL

Johnny Manziel has his first Canadian Football League victory.

The Heisman Trophy winner threw a touchdown pass to help the Montreal Alouettes beat the Toronto Argonauts 40-10 on Sunday.

Manziel had lost his six previous games with Montreal.

"I'm damn excited," Manziel said. "It was a good win for our team. But finally to get the first win out of the way, and to do it at the end of the season where I feel we're building into something, this season into the next season, it's what we wanted to do. . . No matter how cold, how bad the weather was, today was fun."

Manziel was 7 of 14 for 139 yards and ran three times for 35 yards, all in the first half. He threw a 42-yard scoring pass to Will Stanback in the first quarter. Antonio Pipkin took over for Manziel in the second half.

Montreal (4-13) will finish the season next week at Hamilton.

