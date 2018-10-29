Carolina Panthers welcome Rae Carruth’s son Chancellor Lee to Bank of America stadium
Chancellor Lee Adams was all smiles during the Panthers pregame after players take pictures and offer him gifts. Chancellor is the son of Rae Carruth, a former Panther who plotted to murder Chancellor's mother while she was pregnant with him.
Sacramento is hosting the Firefighter World Combat Challenge in October 2018. The event challenges firefighters in full gear to complete an intense obstacle course laden with weights, stairs, fire hoses and mannequins. Here's why they do it.
Guard De'Aaron Fox talks about his first dunk of the season as the Sacramento Kings outscore the Memphis Grizzlies in the second half to win on Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018. The game also had a special meaning for Buddy Hield.
Former Carolina Panther wide Rae Carruth was released from prison Oct. 22, 2018, after serving almost 19 years for conspiring to kill Cherica Adams. Adams was pregnant with Carruth's son Chancellor Lee at the time of the murder.
Alex Weir threw four touchdown passes – three to Jake Green – and Troy Little had an 80-yard touchdown burst to lift Colfax (9-0, 4-0) over Bear River secure at least a tie for its first Pioneer Valley League title since 2011.
Vivek Ranadive, chairman of the Sacramento Kings ownership group, talks about the basketball team, the Downtown Commons shopping area around the Golden 1 Center arena, and gives a tour of the balcony of his new condo at the Sawyer Hotel tower.
Take Us With You
Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.