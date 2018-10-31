Japan’s oldest rugby venue ready to welcome the World Cup

In this Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, photo, former rugby player Toetu’u Taufa and Harumi Okuno, center, co-owner of a popular Takoyaki stand, sort through paper fans near Hanazono Stadium, one of 12 venues for the 2019 Rugby World Cup, in Higashiosaka, western Japan. At a tiny stand in the shadows of the 26,500-seat stadium, Okuno serves the ubiquitous Osaka delicacy Takoyaki (Octopus filled Japanese snacks). She and her husband Hiroshi Okuno have hosted some of the sport’s biggest teams including the All Blacks. Jim Armstrong AP Photo