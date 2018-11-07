Miyahara, Uno aim to shine on home ice at NHK Trophy

In this Oct. 21, 2018, photo, Satoko Miyahara, of Japan, performs during the women’s free program at Skate America in Everett, Wash. Local favorite Miyahara will be aiming to continue her strong start to the season at The NHK Trophy, the fourth event of the International Skating Union’s 2018 Grand Prix Series. Miyahara opened her season with a victory at Skate America, but will face a tough challenge in the form of Russia’s Elizaveta Tuktamysheva who claimed the Skate Canada crown two weeks ago. Ted S. Warren AP Photo