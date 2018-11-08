Soon-to-be-retired Bellew eyes perfect farewell against Usyk

FILE - In this Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018 file photo, Oleksandr Usyk presents his WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO belts trophies after a press conference in Kiev, Ukraine. Usyk is the undisputed Cruiserweight champion and picked up the first ever Muhammad Ali trophy in the World Boxing Super Series Final. The Ukrainian fighter makes the first defense of his four cruiserweight titles when he takes on Tony Bellew in Manchester on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018. Efrem Lukatsky, File AP Photo