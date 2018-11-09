Harvick on cheating: “I just show up and drive the cars,

FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, file photo, Kevin Harvick (4) passes David Starr (97) during the NASCAR Cup auto race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas. Harvick’s bid for a second NASCAR title suffered a massive setback when he was stripped of his berth in the championship race after series inspectors found his winning car from Texas Motor Speedway had been deliberately altered to give him a performance advantage. Larry Papke, File AP Photo