Inter stunned 4-1 at Atalanta to end 6-match winning streak

Inter Milan was thoroughly outclassed in a 4-1 loss at regional rival Atalanta on Sunday for its first Serie A defeat in nearly two months.
The loss left Inter third, six points behind Italian leader Juventus, which was playing at AC Milan later, and three behind Napoli, which beat Genoa 2-1 on Saturday.
Inter had won six straight and hadn't lost since falling 1-0 at home to Parma on Sept. 15.
"We weren't ready for this match," Inter coach Luciano Spalletti said. "Our standards dropped. After a series of victories it doesn't mean things run automatically. We need to work on that."
Hans Hateboer gave Atalanta an early advantage with a tap-in and the hosts wasted numerous other chances — including an attempt off the post — to add to the lead before the break, as Inter appeared worn out following a 1-1 draw with Barcelona in the Champions League.
Mauro Icardi equalized with a penalty two minutes into the second half following an Atalanta hand ball but Gianluca Mancini restored Atalanta's lead after the hour mark with a header from a Josip Ilicic free kick.
Berat Djimsiti scored with a header on another set piece from Ilicic and Inter was then reduced to 10 men when Marcelo Brozovic picked up his second yellow card.
Papu Gomez completed the scoring with a long, curling shot that left Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic motionless.
With its fourth straight win, Atalanta is eighth.
NO-LOOK GOAL
Stephan El Shaarawy scored a brace, including a no-look chip shot into the far corner in Roma's 4-1 win over Sampdoria.
The victory ended a three-match winless streak in Serie A for Roma.
Juan Jesus had given Roma an early lead then Patrik Schick doubled the advantage against his former club.
Gregoire Defrel pulled one back for Sampdoria before El Shaarawy converted a rebound to restore the three-goal advantage.
OTHER RESULTS
Last-place Chievo Verona drew 2-2 with Bologna to earn its first point since former Italy coach Gian Piero Ventura was hired a month ago.
Empoli, which was playing its first match under new manager Giuseppe Iachini, beat struggling Udinese 2-1.
In its last seven matches, Udinese has lost six and drawn one, putting the job of coach Julio Velazquez at risk.
