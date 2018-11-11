Man reaching for free shirt critical after fall over railing

A hole is left in the tarp that covers the Tennessee Titans player entrance to the field as fans watch the Titans play the New England Patriots in the second half of an NFL football game in Nissan Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. Officials say a fan, Thomas Carrico Jr., 37, of Goodlettesville, Tenn., fell from the seats and through the tarp to the concrete floor when cheerleaders were tossing out shirts to the crowd. Carrico was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Mark Zaleski AP Photo