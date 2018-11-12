MLB All-Stars visit Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park

Mitch Haniger of the Seattle Mariners, front left, Kenta Maeda, of the Los Angeles Dodgers, front right, with manager Don Mattingly, rear left, lay a wreath at the cenotaph in the Peace Memorial Park which commemorates the victims of the atomic bombings in 1945, in Hiroshima, western Japan, Monday, Nov. 12, 2018. (Kyodo News via AP) AP