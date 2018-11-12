Juventus’ Allegri wins Serie A coach of the year award

Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri poses for photographers with the Panchina d’Oro (Golden Bench) award, in Coverciano, near Florence, Italy, Monday, Nov. 12, 2018. Allegri has won Serie A’s coach of the year award for the fourth time after guiding Juventus to a record-extending seventh straight Serie A title last season. ANSA via AP Claudio Giovannini