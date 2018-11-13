Rivera: Anderson’s frustration over role led to release

FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018 file photo, Carolina Panthers’ C.J. Anderson (20) runs as Baltimore Ravens’ Patrick Ricard (42) defends in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C. The Carolina Panthers waived running back C.J. Anderson, who was a 1,000-yard rusher in 2017 for the Denver Broncos. Nell Redmond, File AP Photo