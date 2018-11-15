Portland Trail Blazers forward Zach Collins hangs from the rim after a dunk, as Los Angeles Lakers guards Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, left, and Rajon Rondo watch during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, in Los Angeles.
Portland Trail Blazers forward Zach Collins hangs from the rim after a dunk, as Los Angeles Lakers guards Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, left, and Rajon Rondo watch during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill AP Photo
Lakers’ Rajon Rondo to have surgery on broken right hand

The Associated Press

November 15, 2018 04:32 PM

LOS ANGELES

Lakers guard Rajon Rondo is expected to have surgery this week on his broken right hand.

Los Angeles will be without the veteran point guard for at least a few weeks.

Coach Luke Walton says Rondo was injured in the fourth quarter of the Lakers' fourth straight win, 126-117 over Portland on Wednesday night.

Rondo is averaging 8.5 points, 6.5 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.2 steals in his first season with the Lakers. He has been the leader of the Lakers' second unit while also serving as a valuable coach on the floor with his younger, less-familiar teammates, according to Walton.

Lonzo Ball is likely to play more minutes in Rondo's absence. Brandon Ingram and LeBron James also will increase their playmaking.

