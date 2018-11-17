Former NASCAR champs Busch, Kenseth set to move on in 2019

FILE - In this July 20, 2018, file photo, Kurt Busch waits in his car before NASCAR Cup Series auto racing practice at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, N.H. NASCAR’s driver carousel will spin long after the season finale. Former Cup champions Busch and Matt Kenseth, and Daniel Suarez, AJ Allmendinger, Regan Smith and Jamie McMurray are among the drivers certain to start next season with new teams or new roles. Mary Schwalm, File AP Photo