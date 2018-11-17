No. 14 Utah State survives on Colorado State penalty

Colorado quarterback Steven Montez (12) is sacked by Utah defensive tackle John Penisini (99), and defensive end Maxs Tupai (92) and defensive tackle Leki Fotu (52) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Boulder, Colo. Montez injured his leg on the play. Utah won 30-7. David Zalubowski AP Photo